Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Sells $496,201.38 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WTS opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

