WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.