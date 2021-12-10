Wealth CMT Invests $7.63 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 19.8% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth CMT owned 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $219.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

