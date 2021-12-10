Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,957. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $241.08. The firm has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

