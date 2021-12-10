Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. 1,177,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pfizer Inc alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.