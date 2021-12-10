Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MORF opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Morphic has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,484. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

