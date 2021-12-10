Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.59% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,703,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188 in the last three months.

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.