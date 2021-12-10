Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,231 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

