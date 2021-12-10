Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $35.86 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

