Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $9,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $5.16 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.