Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,565 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $44.46 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

