Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 49,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

