WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 6,867 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $18,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.