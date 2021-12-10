WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 6,867 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $18,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

