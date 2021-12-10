West Family Investments Inc. Buys 1,642 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 57.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 637,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

