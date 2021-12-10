West Family Investments Inc. Buys 2,477 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

