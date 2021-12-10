West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,388 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

