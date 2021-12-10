West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

