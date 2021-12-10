West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $619.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

