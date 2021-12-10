Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.44. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 146,529 shares.

WRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

