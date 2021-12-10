WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 3,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.