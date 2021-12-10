WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.65. 52,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,303. The stock has a market cap of $340.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

