WFA of San Diego LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $159.19. 65,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,817. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.