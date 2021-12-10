WFA of San Diego LLC Has $668,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 75,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

AMAT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.98. 72,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.