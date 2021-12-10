WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 196,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 645,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 131,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

