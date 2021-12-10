WFA of San Diego LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,726. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

