WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$50.14 on Friday. 159,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

