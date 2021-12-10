Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,924. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

