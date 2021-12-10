Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

SPGYF stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

