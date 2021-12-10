Wilder World (WILD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.33 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00008370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $297.50 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

