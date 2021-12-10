William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Real Good Food in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGF. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
About Real Good Food
The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.
