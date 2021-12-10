William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.42) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,785,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,701,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

