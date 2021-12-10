Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,439.28 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $10,439.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,447 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $4,688.28.

WLMS stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

