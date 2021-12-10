Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

WLTW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.59. 5,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

