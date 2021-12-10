WINk (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00509248 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

