Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winnebago Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

