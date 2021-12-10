WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.73.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

