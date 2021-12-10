Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $116.89 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

