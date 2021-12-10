Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

