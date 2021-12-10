Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

