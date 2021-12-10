Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,622.39

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $563.60 or 0.01178287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $191,622.39 and $558.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

