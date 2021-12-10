Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -341.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

