Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

YRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.45. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

