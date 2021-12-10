Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.12

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 66315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several brokerages have commented on YELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.08.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 218.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

