Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.10. Yellow shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,116 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yellow by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

