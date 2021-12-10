Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $70,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock valued at $726,780. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

