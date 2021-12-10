YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $235.35 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

