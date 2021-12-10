YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 650.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.29.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

