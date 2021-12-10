YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

