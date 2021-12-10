YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

