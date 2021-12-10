YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.